Manhattan Spring Cleanup begins March 29

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Spring Cleanup for Manhattan is scheduled for March 29-April 2.

The City of Manhattan says its annual Spring Cleanup will start Monday, March 29, and will end Friday, April 2. It said city crews will go through each neighborhood once according to assigned pickup days and collect properly bagged and stacked yard waste, tree limbs and branches.

According to the City, residents should follow the following tips to make sure their items are picked up:

Put all yard waste like grass clippings and leaves in yard waste paper bags, which can be found at many local retailers. Any debris in plastic bags will not be taken.

Use separate piles on the curb for yard waste and limbs and branches.

Stack branches in a loose pile and do not use rope or twine to bundle them together. Do not mix scrap lumber with branches. Contractors will pick up scrap lumber on regular trash pickup days and at regular locations.

Have items on the curb and ready for pickup by 7 a.m. on the scheduled day as crews will only check each area once.

The City said participating trash providers are A1, Average Joe’s, B&L, Howie’s and Joe Mallon Trash Service and will pick up trash and debris during their normal route but only for their customers. It said trash and debris are required to be stacked next to the location of regular trash pickup on the day of regular service. It said if residents do not have a contract or refuse services with a participating contractor, they will be responsible for their own disposal.

According to the City, the following items will not be collected during the event:

Major household appliances

Tires

Batteries

Concrete or rock rubble

Construction or demolition debris

The City said it will also not collect household hazardous waste, like paint, thinners, lubricants, herbicides and insecticides. It said residents should take these to the Riley County Noxious Weed Department at 6245 Tuttle Creek Blvd. for proper disposal.

For more information, click here or call Public Works at 785-587-4540.

