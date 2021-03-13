Local COVID-19 vaccine clinics make adjustments to improve efficiency

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Now that thousands of people in Riley and Pottawatomie counties have received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine -- health officials have learned a few lessons - and made some changes!

Riley County Health officials took note of traffic backups created by their first vaccine clinics. They made a few changes -- and say they’ve improved efficiency by changing locations and creating a directional path from check-in to receiving the vaccine and the observation period.

“We’ve learned a lot of lessons throughout this whole time especially with our first…first clinics that we did so with those lessons learned, we are able to run a very efficient very smooth process.” Riley County Local Health Officer, Julie Gibbs says.

The first step is filling out the county’s vaccine request form. Health officials say people must do it, so the county can notify them when they’re eligible to receive the vaccine.

“When we look at all those individuals that could be vaccinated, we are definitely short, as far as how many people have filled out a vaccination request form.” Gibbs says.

In Pottawatomie county, six thousand residents have completed their request form.

“Our clinics are by appointment only, and that prevents people from having to stand in line for hours on end and ensures that we have vaccine for everybody that’s scheduled.” Pottawatomie County, Public Information Officer, Crystal Malchose says.

Pottawatomie County officials have added color-coded vests and table coverings to help the stations and volunteers be easily identified.

“It’s one of those things that you have to learn you have this small clinic and realize, oh maybe we could have done this, we should have done that and then try to make each clinic a little bit better than the last one.” Malchose says.

Both counties continue to vaccinate residents in phase two of the state’s vaccination plan – KDHE expects to move to phase three in early April.

