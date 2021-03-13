KDA Industrial Hemp Advisory Board to meet to discuss final USDA rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Hemp Advisory Board will host a meeting on March 19.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says its Industrial Hemp Advisory Board will meet on Friday, March 19, at 2 p.m., via teleconference. It said the Board will discuss changes and modifications to the Kansas Commercial Industrial Hemp Program rules and regulations due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s final rule on the establishment of a Domestic Hemp Production Program.

According to the KDA, the meeting will be open to the public and those that wish to call into the meeting should contact Braden Hoch, industrial hemp supervisor of the plant protection and weed control program, at Braden.Hoch@ks.gov.

