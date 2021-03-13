Kansas ranks 18th state with fewest COVID restrictions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is the 18th state with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions.

WalletHub.com says it recently conducted a survey of the states with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions, and Kansas has ranked No. 18. It said to find the states with the fewest restrictions it looked at data such as whether restaurants are open or if the state has required face masks be worn in public and workplace temperature screenings.

According to the survey, the states with the fewest are Iowa, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Idaho and South Dakota. It said the states with the most restrictions are Virginia, Vermont, D.C., Hawaii and California.

Compared to the 18th ranking, the survey said Kansas’ death rate ranking is 35 and unemployment ranking is sixth. It said the state has few restrictions and a low unemployment rate but a high COVID-19 death rate.

To see the full study, click here.

