Kansas Army National Guard bring out the Blackhawk to help control fires

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -It takes a special request for a BlackHawk to be sent, but when the Kansas army national guard got the call--they were ready.

“This is what we live for this, this is a highlight of what we get to do--we combine our wartime mission and our state mission, ” said Jordan Clark.

This time around they faced two challenges-- high winds and dry conditions.

“The wind condition was what was causing the fire to spread in the first place and when that wind picks up, it makes it difficult for us, on Thursday we had 45-mile winds and if we have wind that is 45 miles or greater--we don’t fly the helicopter,” Clark said.

The pilot has to make sure the area is cleared before dropping any water--which can be difficult.

“This fire when we first got to the location--it was very aggressive it was a lot closer to houses and places that human life could be in danger so my first thought was wow we are in for a treat and roughly two hours into our mission there were firefighters all across the area and that put extra stress on us to listen,” said Phi Tran.

Sergeant Binkley says they will stay away from releasing any water if there are people underneath the Blackhawk for one main reason.

“This water is heavy enough to where if we drop it on top of someone which is a high risk, we will not do that it is enough to snap somebody’s neck,” Binkley said.

They say communication and teamwork make a successful mission.

“I am the guy with the radio so I do a fair bit of the communicating and the most important part of the communication is figuring out what the fire boss wants and then communicating that to army speak and the other most important thing is communicating with the fire boss to make sure the firefighters are away from where we are going to be dropping the water,” said Cole Frederick.

One key factor Binkley says is remaining calm--

“It is really important that we are calm through the whole process its a lot of coordination between the guys up front and us in the back and imagine somebody trying to back up a semi without any mirrors,” he said.

The crew said the fires this week were very high -- to the point they could feel the heat, even up at their altitude.

