Applications still open for Community Service Tax Credit Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications are still open for Kansas’ Community Service Tax Credit Program.

“The Community Service Tax Program helps local nonprofit and healthcare organizations improve the health and economic wellbeing of their communities by streamlining their fundraising efforts,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “This program will encourage local solutions to local problems and improve the quality of life for Kansans now and into the future. Good luck to all that apply to this exciting initiative.”

According to Gov. Kelly, CSP helps private nonprofit organizations and public healthcare entities undertake major capital campaign projects that involve the following:

Children and family services

Non-governmental crime prevention

Youth apprenticeship

Youth technical training

Health care

Gov. Kelly said under the program, the state authorizes nonprofits to offer tax credits to donors that make contributions toward approved projects. She said organizations are chosen through a competitive selection process. The application window for the program, she said, is until April 30.

According to the Kansas Governor, proposed projects should be unique or one-time in nature and create a lasting value for charitable organizations. She said, for example, projects could include a capital campaign, major equipment purchase, major renovation or capacity building.

Gov. Kelly said as was the case in 2020, CSP has set aside $1 million for childcare and early childhood development projects for services to Kansans under the age of 5.

“These tax credits are an incredible opportunity for our state’s nonprofit organizations to create unique, meaningful changes for the people they serve,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Tell us about your initiative, and if it’s a good fit for the CSP program, we’ll provide this significant resource to help make it a reality.”

According to Gov. Kelly, applicants can request up to $250,000 in tax credits. She said applicant organizations in rural areas are eligible for a 70% credit while those in non-rural areas are eligible for a 50% credit.

Gov. Kelly said CSP is administered by the Community Development Division in the Department of Commerce.

For more information, click here.

To apply, click here.

