Applications being accepted for Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative is now accepting applications for lands eligible for help to enhancer reservoir sedimentation reduction.

The Kansas Water Office says applications are now being accepted for the Kansas Water Protection Initiative, which provides financial help to landowners in priority watersheds to implement sediment reduction practices in order to enhance efforts above federal reservoirs where water supply storage is impacted by reservoir sedimentation.

According to the KWO, funding is targeted above Kanopolis, Fall River, John Redmond and Tuttle Creek reservoirs where 37%, 38%, 40% and 49% of water supply storage has been lost to sedimentation. It said lands in these targeted sub-watersheds in parts of Barton, Butler, Coffey, Ellsworth, Greenwood, Lyon, Marshall, Nemaha, Russell and Washington counties are eligible for help.

The KWO said the KPRI was funded by the 2020 Kansas Legislature as part of a partial restoration of the State Water Plan Fund to address priority water resource projects recommended by the Kansas Water Authority.

“The Kansas reservoir system is critical infrastructure for our citizens during both flood and drought as storage is being diminished over time by sedimentation,” said Owen. “Watershed protection is the most economical means of protecting our surface water supplies. This Initiative provides an opportunity for producers above some of our key federal reservoirs to improve their land while also benefiting downstream water resources.”

Under the initiative, the KWO said it, the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Divison of Conservation, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas, Neosho, Smoky Hill-Saline and Verdigris Regional Advisory Committees will work together to prioritize projects for funding which will have the greatest impact on sediment reduction per dollar invested.

According to the KWO, landowners interested in the program should contact their local county conservation district or Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategy Coordinator to apply. It said many sediment-reducing conservation practices are eligible through the initiative, however, projects that focus on large gully repair and soil health practices like reduced tillage, nutrient management and cover crops are highly encouraged. It said applications for the first round of funding will be accepted through Thursday, April 15. It said it is not guaranteed that adequate funding will be available to provide financial help to all eligible applications.

