4th Judicial District Nominating Commission to interview nominees in April

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Fourth Judicial District Nominating Commission will interview nominees for a district magistrate judge vacancy.

The Fourth Judicial District Nominating Commission says it will meet on April 6 to interview three nominees to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Osage Co. which was created by the Feb. 1 resignation of Judge Shannon Rush.

According to the Commission, the Fourth Judicial District is made up of Anderson, Coffey, Franklin and Osage counties.

The Commission said the interview schedule is as follows:

9 a.m. Tonya Vignery, attorney, Vassar

9:30 a.m. Lori Breshears, paralegal and victim-witness coordinator, Coffey County Attorney’s Office, Burlington

10 a.m. Joseph Falls, attorney, Lawrence



According to the Commission, it will meet to interview nominees at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, at the Lyndon Community Center. It said interviews are open to the public. After the interviews, it said it will appoint a district magistrate judge.

According to Kansas law, a district magistrate judge is required to be a resident of Osage Co. at the time of taking office and while holding it, a graduate of a high school or equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice in the state or able to pass an exam given by the Supreme Court within 18 months.

The Commission said after serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge will be required to stand for a retention vote, and if retained, will serve a four-year term.

The 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission said it is made up of Justice Eric Rosen as the nonvoting chair, Craig Cole of Garnet, Anthony Mersman of Greeley, Phyllis Gardner of Lyndon, Janet Walsh of Lyndon, Heater Landon of Ottawa, Ianne Dickinson of Ottawa, Forrest Lowry of Ottawa and Timothy Johnson of Waverly.

