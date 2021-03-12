Advertisement

What is an ombudsman? We catch up with the woman newly-appointed to the position for the City of Topeka

By Ralph Hipp
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - She’s been busy with projects like electronics recycling in Topeka, or helping with the new financial navigator program.

Now, Monique Glaude is taking on a new title. The director of community engagement for the city also is officially Topeka’s ombudsman.

She took on the duties in late February, and described the job to 13′s Ralph Hipp for an interview on Eye on Northeast Kansas.

