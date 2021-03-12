Advertisement

Topeka woman arrested after SCSD K9 locates narcotics in vehicle

Lori Hall
Lori Hall(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 50-year-old woman is in custody facing several charges, including possession of methamphetamine, following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:30 Thursday, a K9 unit with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at NW Topeka Blvd. and NW Lyman Rd. During the investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Lori Hall of Topeka, had a suspended driver’s license. The police dog was deployed and illegal narcotics were located inside Hall’s car.

Hall was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, no insurance, and a defective brake light.

