Advertisement

Smithsonian exhibit travels to the Volland Store near Alma

Governor Kelly tours travelling Smithsonian exhibit near Alma
Governor Kelly tours travelling Smithsonian exhibit near Alma(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sitting by side the railroad tracks southwest of Alma is the Volland Store, Governor Kelly took a preview tour of the temporary traveling Smithsonian exhibit, Crossroads: Change in Rural America, on Thursday.

“Crossroads: Change in Rural America” features photos that span many decades. The exhibit also includes books, gloves, an f-f-a jacket, and other historic items relating to rural America. The Crossroads exhibit also incorporates the community where it’s on display, in this case, they added photos of local families.

“They showcase folks from this area, from Wabaunsee County, and I think that’s what’s so special about the way the Smithsonian is doing this is that it’s not just Rural America generically. It’s rural America right here.” Governor Laura Kelly says.

The exhibit will be open from March 16 to April 25. Reservations are required before visiting the exhibit and can be made at VollandStore.com.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from the Topeka Fire Department helped rescue a worker who was injured in a fall early...
Topeka fire crews help rescue worker injured in fall at Reser’s plant
KU AD Jeff Long no longer at Kansas
April Rivera was arrested after a traffic stop on Tuesday evening.
Traffic stop yields arrest of Topeka woman
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
KDHE issues guidance for vaccinated Kansans
Grassfire near Lasita Road and Fairview Church Road west of Leonardville Kansas
Residents were evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to large fire near Leonardville

Latest News

Ochai Agbaji, Big 12 Tournament
KU survives OU comeback; Jayhawks advance to Big 12 Tourney semis
Kansas #6 most improved on unemployment claims this week
Kansas #6 in U.S. for unemployment improvement for week
Cooler with rain through the weekend
Thursday night forecast: Heavy rain likely Friday through weekend
Gov. Laura Kelly headed to McFarland to announce progress on Broadband
Gov. Laura Kelly announced the progress toward the Broadband Grant Program