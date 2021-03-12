Smithsonian exhibit travels to the Volland Store near Alma

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sitting by side the railroad tracks southwest of Alma is the Volland Store, Governor Kelly took a preview tour of the temporary traveling Smithsonian exhibit, Crossroads: Change in Rural America, on Thursday.

“Crossroads: Change in Rural America” features photos that span many decades. The exhibit also includes books, gloves, an f-f-a jacket, and other historic items relating to rural America. The Crossroads exhibit also incorporates the community where it’s on display, in this case, they added photos of local families.

“They showcase folks from this area, from Wabaunsee County, and I think that’s what’s so special about the way the Smithsonian is doing this is that it’s not just Rural America generically. It’s rural America right here.” Governor Laura Kelly says.

The exhibit will be open from March 16 to April 25. Reservations are required before visiting the exhibit and can be made at VollandStore.com.

