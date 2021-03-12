Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Health Agency holds outreach vaccine clinic

East Topeka Senior Center Vaccine Clinic
East Topeka Senior Center Vaccine Clinic(WIBW)
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. continues efforts to ensure all people have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

They held an outreach clinic Thursday at East Topeka Senior Center for people aged 65 and older. They delivered 150 doses Thursday.

The Shawnee Co. Health Agency has been working to reach seniors who might not have access to transportation to get to a larger vaccination site, or technology to make online appointments. They plan more outreach clinics over the next several weeks.

