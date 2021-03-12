Shawnee Co. Health Agency holds outreach vaccine clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. continues efforts to ensure all people have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

They held an outreach clinic Thursday at East Topeka Senior Center for people aged 65 and older. They delivered 150 doses Thursday.

The Shawnee Co. Health Agency has been working to reach seniors who might not have access to transportation to get to a larger vaccination site, or technology to make online appointments. They plan more outreach clinics over the next several weeks.

