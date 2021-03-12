Sen. Moran works to address trucking industry driver shortage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has helped introduce legislation that would address the shortage of drivers in the trucking industry.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sens. Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.) introduced the Developing Responsible Individuals for a Vibrant Economy Act in order to address the driver shortage in the trucking and logistics industry and to enhance safety training and job opportunities for truckers.

“Kansas is the birthplace of the U.S. Interstate System and continues to provide a network of safe and reliable routes for interstate commerce and travel,” said Sen. Moran. “As we saw during this pandemic, a shortage of truck drivers impacts our ability to move goods across roads and highways to support our economy, including transporting Kansas products. The DRIVE-Safe Act allows young CDL holders that meet rigorous safety standards and performance benchmarks to move goods from state to state, addressing the driver shortage while continuing to deliver commodities across Kansas and the country.”

According to Sen. Moran, while 49 states and Washington D.C. allow residents to get a commercial driver’s license at the age of 18, federal law prohibits those operators from moving goods through different states until they are 21. He said the DRIVE-Safe Act establishes an apprenticeship program that allows for the legal operation of a commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce by CDL holders under the age of 21.

“Now more than ever, young Montanans need more opportunities to get comprehensive job training, access higher-paying work, and grow their careers early on,” said Sen. Tester. “This bipartisan bill will do just that, allowing younger truck drivers to get top-of-the-line apprenticeships that kick their careers into gear, all while providing a big boost to the thousands of communities across the Big Sky who rely almost exclusively on trucks to move goods in and out of the state.”

Sen. Moran said the apprenticeship training program would help ensure drivers are trained beyond current standards while also instituting rigorous safety standards and performance benchmarks. He said the program would require young drivers to complete at least 400 hours of on-duty time and 340 hours of driving time with an experienced driver in the cab with them.

According to Moran, all trucks used for training in the program will be required to have safety technology including active braking collision mitigation systems, a video event capture system and a speed governor set at 65 miles per hour or under.

Moran said Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Angus King (I-Maine), Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) joined as cosponsors of the bill and U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-Ind.-09) introduced a companion bill in the House.

To view the full bill, click here.

