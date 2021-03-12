Sen. Marshall makes plans to visit southern border

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall will visit the southern border of the U.S. on Sunday.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he will visit the southern border of the U.S. on Sunday, March 13, for a tour along the Rio Grande River and a briefing on the growing population of migrants. He said this will be his third trip to the border since he became a member of Congress.

“The crisis at our southern border is our biggest, most immediate national security threat. Amidst the COVID-19 battle, this has now turned into a public health crisis as well. While we try to show compassion to everyone, keeping our border secure must be a top priority for the Biden Administration,” said Senator Marshall. “Without secure borders, we cannot ensure our nation’s safety, period. We have tens of thousands of immigrants filling our entryways every month resulting in drugs, guns, criminals, violence, disease, and of course, COVID-19 spilling into our country. It is simply unacceptable.”

According to Sen. Marshall, a breakdown of the people on the Southwest Land Border for February of 2021 are as follows:

Single Adults: 71,598 (up 175% vs. February 2020)

Unaccompanied Children/Single Minors: 9,457 (up 171% vs. February 2020)

Family Units: 19,246 (up 170% vs. February 2020)

Marshall said U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 100,441 apprehensions in February, which is up 28% from January and 174% from February of 2020. He said the number of unaccompanied children rose by 61% from January and single adults rose by 10% from January and 175% from February of 2020.

In March of 2020, Sen. Marshall said the nation needed stronger border security during the COIVD-19 pandemic.

“This situation underscores how imperative it is for our country to be able to prevent unidentified individuals from entering the country,” said Sen. Marshall. “Border security is national security, and families in Kansas deserve a home safe from unvetted individuals who may knowingly or unknowingly be carrying contagious diseases.”

Marshall said he has been a supporter of securing borders as it relates to public health issues around border crossings.

