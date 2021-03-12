KU withdraws from Big 12 Tournament with COVID positive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The KU men’s basketball team will miss the remainder of the Big 12 Tournament due to a player testing positive for COVID-19.

The Jayhawks were scheduled to play Texas in the conference tournament semifinals Friday evening.

“Obviously we are disappointed and our players are disappointed that they can’t continue to compete for the Big 12 championship,” head coach Bill Self said. “While we have been fortunate to avoid this throughout the season, there are daily risks with this virus that everybody participating is trying to avoid.”

The team will stay in Kansas City in preparation for the NCAA Tournament. They continue to follow Kansas Team Health and NCAA guidelines and safety protocols, including undergoing daily COVID testing.

“We have followed the daily testing and additional protocols that have been setup for us, unfortunately we caught a bad break at the wrong time,” Self said. “I look forward to preparing my team in probably a unique way for next week’s NCAA Tournament.”

David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna were previously ruled out of the Big 12 Tournament due to COVID protocols.

CBS Sports reports the KU player who tested positive played in Thursday’s win over Oklahoma.

With the Jayhawks out, Texas will now advance to the Big 12 Tournament championship game to play the winner of Friday’s Baylor vs. Oklahoma State semifinal match-up.

Confirmed. KU is out of the Big 12 Tournament with a COVID positive. #kubball pic.twitter.com/8RoQVvnwfj — Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) March 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.