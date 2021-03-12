Advertisement

Pottawatomie Co. continues Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations

(WNDU)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie Co. will continue Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccines despite rumors.

Pottawatomie County says it will not vaccinate residents under 65 with severe medical conditions quite yet. It said it is unable to move into Phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes that population until Governor Laura Kelly moves the state into Phase 3.

The County said it is vaccinating some residents under the age of 65, but only if they fall into Phase 1 or Phase 2 of the vaccination plan. It said Phase 1 includes healthcare workers, long-term care facilities and workers critical to the pandemic response. It said Phase 2 includes residents 65 and older and those that work in congregate or high-contact critical workers.

According to the County, many phone calls have been received indicating that a friend or relative under 65 was recently vaccinated, therefore the calling party would like to schedule a vaccination appointment. It said while it does wish it could vaccinate everyone that calls and wants the vaccine, it is committed to following the state’s vaccination plan.

For more information, click here.

