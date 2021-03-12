‘Pandemic Crucifix’ to make first stop at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A crucifix similar to one that inspired Romans to turn to God in an epidemic in 1522 will be brought to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

Ascension Via Christi says in December of 2020, Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski of the St. Louis Archdiocese visited its offices in St. Louis, Mo., and offered a special blessing for that serve its mission nationwide, especially those that care for patients and their families.

According to Ascension, the archbishop presented it with a crucifix similar to one that inspired Romans to turn to God for hope and healing in a 1522 epidemic. It said the crucifix was then brought back to Rome by Pope Francis early on in the pandemic. It said the “Pandemic Crucifix” given to Ascension will travel to its ministries in 19 different states and Washington, D.C., to serve as a reminder of how everyone is united.

Ascension said the first stop on the crucifixes journey will be its hospital in Manhattan, on March 15 and 16, and will head to Wichita on March 17. It said it will be in Pittsburg and Fort Scott on March 25 and 26.

“As it travels to various locations throughout our Kansas ministry, it will give our medical staff and associates the opportunity to reflect upon the words of blessing from Archbishop Rozanski, their own COVID-19 journey, and how God has been present in their life and work,” said Tracey Biles, Ascension Via Christi’s chief mission integration officer.

According to Ascension, on Sunday, March 21, the Pandemic Crucifix will stop at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception from 4 - 5 p.m., which will give the community the opportunity to gather for prayer and reflection.

