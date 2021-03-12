Olathe to see 167 new jobs, $31 million in new capital investment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced 167 new jobs and $31 million in new capital investment in Olathe.

Governor Laura Kelly says Accelrate360, which is a marketing, sales, logistics and media conglomerate, will expand operations in Kansas with the opening of a 455,000 square-foot facility in Olathe.

According to Gov. Kelly, the facility will create 167 new full-time jobs in Olathe over the next three years and represents over $31 million in new capital investment in Kansas.

“With our central location and strong workforce, Kansas is the best place in the nation to do business,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “A360′s expansion will create 167 new full-time jobs in Olathe and bring over $31 million in new capital investment to our state. As our economy recovers from COVID-19, we must continue to leverage our state’s many assets to attract new businesses, jobs, and investment.”

“We are very excited to work with the local community and representatives as we expand our growing operational footprint with this latest facility in Olathe, Kansas,” said CEO of Accelerate360 David Parry. “Everyone, from the state to the local level, has been instrumental in working towards a successful launch in the spring of 2021 and helping to ensure that Accelerate360 becomes a meaningful part of the community as we continue to grow this extraordinary partnership.”

Gov. Kelly said the company was founded over a century ago and has a proven track record in Direct Store Delivery and Direct to Consumer fulfillment, as well as sourcing, retail program development, marketing, sales, category management and media solutions. She said Accelerate360 is the largest magazine wholesaler in the continent and owns over 30 media brands, including US Weekly and Men’s Journal.

“A360 is an established, experienced company, and their decision to expand in Kansas is a major endorsement of our state’s standing as a business destination,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Congratulations to A360 and Olathe on this new partnership. I look forward to many years of success and growth for this company and for the region.”

According to the Kansas Government, Accelerate360 has made heavy investments in technology, data analytics and system enhancements to increase its offerings for distribution of Consumer Packaged Goods and eCommerce fulfillment services that it gives to retailers, brands and consumers.

“We would like to welcome Accelerate360 to the Olathe business community,” CEO of the Olathe Chamber of Commerce, Tim McKee said. “It is wonderful to have a company make this level of investment in capital and workforce during these times.”

Gov. Kelly said Kansas and Accelerate360 are excited to work with their partners on this project, including Brad Migdal, Senior Managing Director at Cushman & Wakefield, who has helped throughout the process.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.