New drive-through coffee shop taking shape in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new coffee shop is taking shape in southwest Topeka.

Crews this week have been doing finishing work on the new Scooter’s Coffee Drive-Thru location at S.W. 29th and Gage.

On Thursday, crews were pouring cement outside the coffee shop for the drive-through lane.

This will be the second Scooter’s location in the capital city.

The first location was opened in February 2020 in the Holliday Square Shopping Center at S.W. 29th and Topeka Boulevard.

According to the Scooter’s website, the business was launched in 1998 in Bellevue, Neb., a suburb of Omaha.

The business offers products on a drive-through basis with no indoor seating.

In addition to Topeka, the chain also has locations in Emporia, Lawrence, Manhattan and the Kansas City area.

