TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mittens is five-years-old and would love to be the center of attention in someone’s home.

Emi Griess with Helping Hands Humane Society featured Mittens on Friday’s Eye on Northeast Kansas, and reminded everyone of the shelter’s Foster Program Baby Shower coming up 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27.

