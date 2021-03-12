Mainline Printing suing White Lakes property owner over lack of repairs, improvements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mainline Printing, the only business in the White Lakes Center, is suing the property owner for neglecting to improve the property.

In its petition, Mainline Printing has listed many examples showing that KDL, Inc. has not only failed to make repairs since the fire in December, but have been in breach of their property agreement for years due to a lack of repairs or improvements made to the condemned property.

Mainline Printing says they have given KDL a 20-day notice to make the necessary repairs, which they have not completed.

So, they are asking the Shawnee County Court to enforce the agreement, and make KDL pay what they believe is owed.

