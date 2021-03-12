Advertisement

KU survives OU comeback; Jayhawks advance to Big 12 Tourney semis

Ochai Agbaji, Big 12 Tournament
Ochai Agbaji, Big 12 Tournament(Denny Medley / Big 12 Conference)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - No. 11 KU is on to the Big 12 Tournament semifinals after surviving a second-half surge by Oklahoma Thursday night to win 69-62.

The 2nd-seeded Jayhawks led by as many as 23 points in the first half, before the Sooners cut the margin to three with 7:19 remaining.

KU will take on the winner of Texas and Texas Tech, scheduled to tip off at 7:30 Thursday. The semifinal game tips off 3:00 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from the Topeka Fire Department helped rescue a worker who was injured in a fall early...
Topeka fire crews help rescue worker injured in fall at Reser’s plant
KU AD Jeff Long no longer at Kansas
April Rivera was arrested after a traffic stop on Tuesday evening.
Traffic stop yields arrest of Topeka woman
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
KDHE issues guidance for vaccinated Kansans
Grassfire near Lasita Road and Fairview Church Road west of Leonardville Kansas
Residents were evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to large fire near Leonardville

Latest News

KU names Emmett Jones as interim head football coach
Bruce Weber, K-State
Bruce Weber on retirement rumors: “I’m looking forward to next year”
Arrowhead Stadium to be site of ‘mega vaccination event’
K-State's Mike McGuirl, Big 12 Tournament
K-State Big 12 Tourney upset bid to top-seeded Baylor falls short