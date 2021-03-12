KU survives OU comeback; Jayhawks advance to Big 12 Tourney semis
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - No. 11 KU is on to the Big 12 Tournament semifinals after surviving a second-half surge by Oklahoma Thursday night to win 69-62.
The 2nd-seeded Jayhawks led by as many as 23 points in the first half, before the Sooners cut the margin to three with 7:19 remaining.
KU will take on the winner of Texas and Texas Tech, scheduled to tip off at 7:30 Thursday. The semifinal game tips off 3:00 p.m. Friday.
