KU survives OU comeback; Jayhawks advance to Big 12 Tourney semis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - No. 11 KU is on to the Big 12 Tournament semifinals after surviving a second-half surge by Oklahoma Thursday night to win 69-62.

The 2nd-seeded Jayhawks led by as many as 23 points in the first half, before the Sooners cut the margin to three with 7:19 remaining.

KU will take on the winner of Texas and Texas Tech, scheduled to tip off at 7:30 Thursday. The semifinal game tips off 3:00 p.m. Friday.

Whew 😅 — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) March 12, 2021

