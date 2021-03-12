KDHE adds two states to travel quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has added two states to its travel quarantine list.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has amended its travel quarantine list to add New Jersey and New York. It said it has also added two other countries, the State of Palestine and Estonia, and removed Seychelles. It said several countries are still on the list, including Mayotte, Czechia, San Morino, Montenegro and Seychelles.

According to the KDHE, those that need to quarantine include visitors and Kansans that have:

Traveled on or after March 12 to New Jersey or New York.

Traveled on or after March 12 to the State of Palestine or Estonia.

Traveled on or after Feb. 26 to the countries of Mayotte, Czechia, San Morino or Montenegro.

Attended any out-of-state mass gathering of 500 people or more where attendees do not socially distance or wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or a river cruise on or after March 15.

KDHE said the travel quarantine period is seven days with a negative test result or 10 days without testing, with a release from quarantine on Day 8 or Day 11.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.