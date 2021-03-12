Kansas ninth most moved-out-of-state in 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is the ninth most moved-out-of-state during 2020.

HireAHelper.com says in its recent migration report, Kansas was the ninth most moved-out-of-state for 2020 with a net loss of 25%. It said its migration report researched 75,000 real moves throughout the nation.

Specifically, the moving experts said it compared the states with a ratio called net loss, which takes the number of new residents and divides it by the number of residents that left the state and converts it into a percentage.

According to HireAHelper, the states that people left the most are as follows:

California (-52%) New York (-50%) New Jersey (-49%) Illinois (-40%) Connecticut (-36%) Nebraska (-33%) DC (-33%) Minnesota (-32%) Kansas (-25%) Louisiana (-25%)

HireAHelper said the top states that people moved to during 2020 are as follows:

Idaho (+103%) Vermont (+62%) Maine (+48%) Delaware (+27%) South Carolina (+25%) New Hampshire (+13%) New Mexico (+11%) North Carolina (+11%) Tennessee (+10%) Iowa (+10%)

HireAHelper said while it does not know how many moves were related to COVID-19, it did conduct a survey of residents that moved across the country, and 25% of moves in 2020 were found to be related to the pandemic. It said about 35% of moves due to COVID-19 happened because of financial hardships. It said almost 33% that moved because of the pandemic did so to help family members.

According to the moving experts, 30% more people moved during the fall of 2020 than they did in the year before. It said the average move was also 13.7 miles further than in 2019.

HireAHelper said the top cities that people moved to in 2020 are as follows:

Boise, ID (+300%)

Venice, FL (+292%)

Georgetown, TX (+213%)

Goodyear, AZ (+135%)

Sarasota, FL (+126%)

Cape Coral, FL

(+103%)

Simpsonville, SC (+94%)

Punta Gorda, FL (+76%)

Saint Augustine, FL (+75%)

Buckeye, AZ (+75%)

According to HireAHelper, the top cities that people moved away from in 2020 are as follows:

New York, NY (-68%)

Oakland, CA (-66%)

San Francisco, CA (-59%)

Omaha, NE (-57%)

Fort Lauderdale, FL (-55%)

Jersey City, NJ (-53%)

Los Angeles, CA (-51%)

Cambridge, MA

(-50%)

San Jose, CA (-49%)

Wichita, KS (-47%)

