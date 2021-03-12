Kansas #6 in U.S. for unemployment improvement for week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There’s a light at the end of the tunnel for the Kansas Department of Labor.

KDOL is one of the country’s most improved agencies when it comes to processing unemployment claims. Kansas makes the list this week at #6 according to an analyst at WalletHub.

That’s great news for an agency that has struggled significantly since the start of the pandemic. In fact, the state remains at the bottom of the list when you look at the state’s most recovered since the start of the COVID-19 crisis. But, the good news: the state is the 6th most improved since last week.

The past few weeks KDOL has worked hard to roll-out targeted improvements a $1.4 million dollar technology upgrade, the onboarding of 500 more customer service reps, and this weekend, a server upgrade. A WalletHub analyst told us that Kansas is really the only state to see such a significant improvement.

“Kansas is very interesting because since last week it ranks 6th best. So, essentially its unemployment numbers have decreased 6th most in the country just for the week--that’s great,” Jill Gonzalez, a WalletHub analyst explained. “But, compared to the start of the crisis it ranks 47th--very close to the bottom.”

Kansas’ unemployment claims have skyrocketed 1,200% since the start of the pandemic--one of the biggest percentages from state to state. Wallethub says they compared the 50 states and D.C. across three metrics based on changes in unemployment claims.

A spokesperson for the Kansas Department of Labor declined to comment on WalletHub’s report--saying that they aren’t familiar with their data and methodology. They referred us instead to the agency’s “Labor Report Information” which will be released Friday (3/11).

