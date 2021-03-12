Advertisement

Kansas #6 in U.S. for unemployment improvement for week

47th since start of the pandemic
Kansas #6 most improved on unemployment claims this week
Kansas #6 most improved on unemployment claims this week
By Jared Broyles
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There’s a light at the end of the tunnel for the Kansas Department of Labor.

KDOL is one of the country’s most improved agencies when it comes to processing unemployment claims. Kansas makes the list this week at #6 according to an analyst at WalletHub.

That’s great news for an agency that has struggled significantly since the start of the pandemic. In fact, the state remains at the bottom of the list when you look at the state’s most recovered since the start of the COVID-19 crisis. But, the good news: the state is the 6th most improved since last week.

The past few weeks KDOL has worked hard to roll-out targeted improvements a $1.4 million dollar technology upgrade, the onboarding of 500 more customer service reps, and this weekend, a server upgrade. A WalletHub analyst told us that Kansas is really the only state to see such a significant improvement.

“Kansas is very interesting because since last week it ranks 6th best. So, essentially its unemployment numbers have decreased 6th most in the country just for the week--that’s great,” Jill Gonzalez, a WalletHub analyst explained. “But, compared to the start of the crisis it ranks 47th--very close to the bottom.”

Kansas’ unemployment claims have skyrocketed 1,200% since the start of the pandemic--one of the biggest percentages from state to state. Wallethub says they compared the 50 states and D.C. across three metrics based on changes in unemployment claims.

A spokesperson for the Kansas Department of Labor declined to comment on WalletHub’s report--saying that they aren’t familiar with their data and methodology. They referred us instead to the agency’s “Labor Report Information” which will be released Friday (3/11).

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from the Topeka Fire Department helped rescue a worker who was injured in a fall early...
Topeka fire crews help rescue worker injured in fall at Reser’s plant
KU AD Jeff Long no longer at Kansas
April Rivera was arrested after a traffic stop on Tuesday evening.
Traffic stop yields arrest of Topeka woman
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
KDHE issues guidance for vaccinated Kansans
Grassfire near Lasita Road and Fairview Church Road west of Leonardville Kansas
Residents were evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to large fire near Leonardville

Latest News

Ochai Agbaji, Big 12 Tournament
KU survives OU comeback; Jayhawks advance to Big 12 Tourney semis
Cooler with rain through the weekend
Thursday night forecast: Heavy rain likely Friday through weekend
Governor Kelly tours travelling Smithsonian exhibit near Alma
Smithsonian exhibit travels to the Volland Store near Alma
Gov. Laura Kelly headed to McFarland to announce progress on Broadband
Gov. Laura Kelly announced the progress toward the Broadband Grant Program