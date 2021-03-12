Investigation underway into cause of wildfire that burned around 7,000 acres in Chase County

CEDAR POINT, Kan. (WIBW) - Investigators are seeking to determine the cause of a Wednesday afternoon wildfire that burned an estimated 10 square miles of pastureland in south-central Kansas, according to KVOE Radio.

The blaze burned started around 2 p.m. in southeast Marion County and crossed into Chase County, according to KVOE Radio.

The fire scorched an estimated 7,000 acres of pastureland and destroyed two abandoned homes, in addition to killing several calves, KVOE said.

Damage assessments were taking place Thursday, and the cause of the blaze was under investigation. However, it may be next week at the earliest before information is released regarding the fire, KVOE said.

KVOE said firefighters from Chase and Marion counties battled the blaze, which pushed to the northeast toward the town of Cedar Point, which has fewer than 30 people.

Eventually, fire crews were able to turn the blaze to the east near Little Cedar Creek with assistance from a tanker airplane from Hutchinson, KVOE said.

The National Weather Service issued a fire warning Wednesday afternoon, telling residents south of Cedar Point to evacuate and residents in the town to be prepared to leave, KVOE said.

Chase County Sheriff Richard Dorneker said it wasn’t known if anyone left.

The fire was reported to be under control around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

No injuries to people were reported.

