Gov. Laura Kelly announced the progress toward the Broadband Grant Program

By Reina Flores
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Governor Laura Kelly went to McFarland for the first cycle of investments from the broadband grant program.

“Following a robust application process--14 projects have been selected to receive grants this year $5 million in Broadband acceleration grants will be combined with each applicant 5% matching contribution making it a total of $10 million in broadband investments for Kansas communities,” said Kelly.

Governor Kelly says expanding Broadband will be a game-changer for Kansans.

“Broadband access has been a problem in Kansas and across the country for years--expanding access of affordable quality high-speed internet has been one of my top priorities, we know this is a game-changer particularly for rural and underserved areas of our state--we know broadband connectivity can close the equity gap in communities and bridge the urban-rural divide,” she said.

Broadband was introduced to help support economic development opportunities and provide network affordability, but the Covid pandemic has emphasized the need even more.

“This will improve access to health care through Telehouse services and it allows kids to have access to virtual school and ensures that businesses can compete and thrive in a digitally focused economy,” explained Kelly.

Kelly says this is the first time that state funds have been specifically dedicated to expanding high-speed internet.

