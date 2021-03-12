Advertisement

Gov. Kelly announces Kansas American Rescue Plan

(WCJB File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced how the American Rescue Plan will benefit Kansans.

Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, March 11, President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan, which provides $1.9 trillion in economic relief to help long-term recovery from economic and public health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The American Rescue Plan will provide critical relief to Kansas families and businesses who have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “While I disagreed on the allocation formula, these funds will allow us to make targeted and strategic investments in childcare, broadband, education, and our business communities to aid our recovery from COVID-19.”

Gov. Kelly said the ARP is meant to move beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, return children to in-person learning, vaccinate Americans, provide help to families and stimulate economic growth.

According to the Kansas Governor, as part of the ARP, Kansas will be eligible for a variety of funding opportunities. She said below are programs and initiatives available to the state. She said many more will be made available through strategic coordination and investment:

  • $1,400 stimulus checks for eligible Kansans with incomes up to $75,000
  • Extension of unemployment benefits
    • Benefits will be extended from March 14 to Sept. 6
    • Enhanced benefits will remain at $300 per week
  • Direct housing and nutrition assistance
    • Emergency rental assistance, utility assistance and homeowners support
    • Investments in food security such as extending the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, Women Infants and Children benefits and Pandemic-EBT programs
  • More support for farm communities, growers and producers
    • Investments in infrastructure that support food safety
    • Debt relief for socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers
  • Expanded access to safe and reliable child care through Child Care and Development Block Grants
  • Expanded Child Tax Credit and improved Earned Income Tax Credit

Gov. Kelly said the federal government will release more information and guidance in the upcoming weeks regarding funding for Kansans.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing girl
Missing Topeka girl found safe
Kansas coach Bill Self meets with players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
KU withdraws from Big 12 Tournament with COVID positive
LMH reports wasted vaccine due to process mistake
Topeka releases Point-in-Time Homeless Count
Person suffers serious injuries after vehicle rolls onto them

Latest News

Mittens the cat is looking for a fur-ever family.
Mittens the cat is looking for a fur-ever home
Live at Five
Monique Glaude
What is an ombudsman? We catch up with the woman newly-appointed to the position for the City of Topeka
Mittens the cat is looking for a fur-ever family.
Mittens the Cat invites you to help all the foster kittens and puppies!