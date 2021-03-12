Gov. Kelly announces Kansas American Rescue Plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced how the American Rescue Plan will benefit Kansans.

Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, March 11, President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan, which provides $1.9 trillion in economic relief to help long-term recovery from economic and public health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The American Rescue Plan will provide critical relief to Kansas families and businesses who have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “While I disagreed on the allocation formula, these funds will allow us to make targeted and strategic investments in childcare, broadband, education, and our business communities to aid our recovery from COVID-19.”

Gov. Kelly said the ARP is meant to move beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, return children to in-person learning, vaccinate Americans, provide help to families and stimulate economic growth.

According to the Kansas Governor, as part of the ARP, Kansas will be eligible for a variety of funding opportunities. She said below are programs and initiatives available to the state. She said many more will be made available through strategic coordination and investment:

$1,400 stimulus checks for eligible Kansans with incomes up to $75,000

Extension of unemployment benefits Benefits will be extended from March 14 to Sept. 6 Enhanced benefits will remain at $300 per week

Direct housing and nutrition assistance Emergency rental assistance, utility assistance and homeowners support Investments in food security such as extending the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, Women Infants and Children benefits and Pandemic-EBT programs

More support for farm communities, growers and producers Investments in infrastructure that support food safety Debt relief for socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers

Expanded access to safe and reliable child care through Child Care and Development Block Grants

Expanded Child Tax Credit and improved Earned Income Tax Credit

Gov. Kelly said the federal government will release more information and guidance in the upcoming weeks regarding funding for Kansans.

