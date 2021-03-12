Advertisement

From 1-10 to the state title game, Wabaunsee HS boys basketball team never gave up

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wabaunsee High School boys basketball team is a step away from completing an improbable Cinderella story.

The team started the season 1-10. Saturday, they will tip off in the 2A state title game.

“They never gave up. There was no quit,” Coach Christian Ulsaker told 13 NEWS during a break in practice Friday. “We came in to practice every day. Regardless, win or loss, we knew we needed to get better.”

Watch the video to hear more from Coach Ulsaker, and seniors Tyler Lohmeyer and Dawson Schultz.

Wabaunsee plays Hillsboro in the 2A championship game 2 p.m. Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan.

