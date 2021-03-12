Friday forecast: A Rainy Weather Pattern Begins

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Most areas have gone more than 3 weeks without measurable precipitation, that ends today for most with rain showers increasing throughout the day.

With rain showers in the forecast today through early next week it is worth noting it won’t rain the entire time. As of now the best chance for rain is today then again Saturday night through early Sunday afternoon. The main hazard will be flooding especially south of I-70 and mainly near rivers and creeks with the other hazard being lightning with isolated t-storms. Generally speaking the heaviest rain today will be south of I-70, tomorrow through Sunday morning will be toward central Kansas and Sunday afternoon through Monday will be toward the Missouri border.

Temperatures are tricky to determine what kind of impacts the rain will have by limiting any warming and during the breaks in the rain (especially tomorrow) how easily will that lead to temperatures being able to warm up. There could be temperatures stuck in the upper 40s in some spots and in other spots able to warm up in the low 60s. Because of that, kept it as an average and more in the mid 50s for the 8 day.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Scattered rain showers with isolated t-storms. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds E 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Isolated to scattered rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds E 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain showers through the day. Isolated t-storms possible as well. Highs in the 50s. Winds E 15-25 mph.

Rain becomes more widespread and heavier Saturday night into at least Sunday morning. There may be a brief break in the rain Sunday night before another round of rain develops on the backside of the upper level low Monday.

A break from rain on Tuesday before another storm system moves through mid-week. This will bring another chance for rain on Wednesday into Wednesday night. Keeping it rain for now but temperatures may be near the freezing mark at the surface and temperatures in the low levels will likely be below freezing so a wintry mix can’t be ruled out. Something we’ll keep an eye on once we get past this first storm system.

Taking Action:

Umbrella’s needed for the next 4 days. It won’t rain all day everywhere but we’ll likely have rain somewhere in northeast KS between today and Monday with the highest chance for widespread heavy rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. 1.5″-3″ with isolated higher amounts are expected by Monday evening.

Flooding and lightning are the hazards with this storm system. If flood warnings are issued it’ll likely be due to rivers and creeks flooding so use caution and turn around don’t drown. If you hear thunder make sure you remain inside (or head inside if you are outside). The t-storm risk is isolated in general.



Monitoring rivers and creeks with the flooding threat (WIBW)

