Advertisement

Fire in Whispering Pines found to be intentionally set

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire on Candletree Dr. was found to be intentionally set.

The Topeka Fire Department says it responded to reports of a fire in the 5800 block of SW Candletree Dr. shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 12. It said upon arrival, crews found smoke coming out of a three-story apartment building.

According to TFD, after a preliminary investigation, the fire was found to be intentionally set, with a loss of $1,000 in structural damage.

TFD said working smoke detectors were found within the building.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing girl
Missing Topeka girl found safe
Kansas coach Bill Self meets with players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
KU withdraws from Big 12 Tournament with COVID positive
LMH reports wasted vaccine due to process mistake
Topeka releases Point-in-Time Homeless Count
Person suffers serious injuries after vehicle rolls onto them

Latest News

Gov. Kelly announces Kansas American Rescue Plan
Mittens the cat is looking for a fur-ever family.
Mittens the cat is looking for a fur-ever home
Live at Five
Monique Glaude
What is an ombudsman? We catch up with the woman newly-appointed to the position for the City of Topeka
Mittens the cat is looking for a fur-ever family.
Mittens the Cat invites you to help all the foster kittens and puppies!