El Dorado Correctional Facility reports inmate death unrelated to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - El Dorado Correctional Facility has reported an inmate death that is not due to COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says an El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate, Ryan Mitchell, died on Thursday, March 11. It said the cause of death is pending an autopsy but is not believed to be related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, KDOC said when an inmate dies, the death is under investigation by it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

According to KDOC, Mitchell was serving a 176-month sentence for intent to distribute and a weapons charge. It said he had been imprisoned since 2018.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.