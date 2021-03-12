Advertisement

El Dorado Correctional Facility reports inmate death unrelated to COVID-19

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - El Dorado Correctional Facility has reported an inmate death that is not due to COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says an El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate, Ryan Mitchell, died on Thursday, March 11. It said the cause of death is pending an autopsy but is not believed to be related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, KDOC said when an inmate dies, the death is under investigation by it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

According to KDOC, Mitchell was serving a 176-month sentence for intent to distribute and a weapons charge. It said he had been imprisoned since 2018.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing girl
Missing Topeka girl found safe
Kansas coach Bill Self meets with players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
KU withdraws from Big 12 Tournament with COVID positive
LMH reports wasted vaccine due to process mistake
Topeka releases Point-in-Time Homeless Count
Person suffers serious injuries after vehicle rolls onto them

Latest News

Gov. Kelly announces Kansas American Rescue Plan
Mittens the cat is looking for a fur-ever family.
Mittens the cat is looking for a fur-ever home
Live at Five
Monique Glaude
What is an ombudsman? We catch up with the woman newly-appointed to the position for the City of Topeka
Mittens the cat is looking for a fur-ever family.
Mittens the Cat invites you to help all the foster kittens and puppies!