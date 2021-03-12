COVID-19: One Year Later as businesses continue to adjust

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans saw life change after The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 spread across the world as a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

Gov. Laura Kelly held a press conference on March 7, 2020 to announce the state’s first presumed positive case of COVID-19 in Johnson County. One year later, the total is approaching 300,000 and 4,800 Kansans have lost their lives.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the spread of the virus as a pandemic, causing businesses to adjust to the times or shut down.

In Kansas, Stormont Vail CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy and KDHE Sec. Dr. Lee Norman spoke with 13 News about the next steps.

Norman said, “There is no script that is exactly one size fits all for this I can guarantee you.”

Kenagy said, “It’s vitally important that people take a deep breath, understand the prevention, understand what to do if they have symptoms and act responsibly.”

On the one year anniversary, we spoke with Greater Topeka Partnership President for the Chamber of Commerce Curtis Sneden to talk of the impact it had on Topeka as a whole. He said on March 11, he knew it would be a bigger impact than expected when the WHO made the declaration.

“It was this night when I think most of us realized we were in for something really significant,” he said.

Locally, small businesses continue to fight to see profit.

While much did shut down and now in retrospect, Sneden said it may have been best to take an even more aggressive approach to cancelling events for business trying to compete.

Sneden said, “We were playing this, I wouldn’t say week-by-week, but we were thinking in terms of segments of time. Let’s get to June and see where we’re at.”

He said it’s been difficult to see businesses put in the work but have to be shut down because of it. He recognized the Kansans maneuvering to stay in business and serve their customer’s needs.

“It’s been very hard for those of our businesses who rely on events and visitors. Our hospitality businesses have really taken it hard,” he said. “As challenging as it’s been, has been working with and observing so many of our businesses, especially the smaller ones, do what entrepreneurs do. They have encountered a challenge, an existential challenge in some case, and have adapted. They have figured out ways to make it work anyway.”

Two bills are in the works at the state level for financial relief to businesses affected from limiting capacity or shutting down. Sneden said businesses have been able to adjust some, but legislative help is what they really want to keep their business alive.

