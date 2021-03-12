Advertisement

Chiefs, Mahomes to restructure contract to save money

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs will restructure the Patrick Mahomes contract in order to save the team $17 million against the cap.

According to two of the sports world’s top reporters, the Kansas City Chiefs will restructure the Patrick Mahomes contract, which will save the team about $17 million against the cap, which could allow the team to look for some free-agents to add to the roster.

Adam Schefter, ESPN Senior NFL Insider, tweeted that the Chiefs are expected to convert Mahomes’ $21.7 million roster bonus into a signing bonus.

Tom Pelissero, Reporter for NFL Network, tweeted that the Mahomes contract has automatic conversion language that gives the team permission to convert salary or bonuses to a signing bonus in order to create cap space.

Both said that other teams in the NFL are making similar moves.

