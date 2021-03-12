Beachy remembered for ‘bringing people together’ in the Topeka community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Longtime civil rights advocate Bill Beachy is being remembered for his years of service in promoting peace and justice issues in Topeka, as well as helping bring people together in the capital city.

Beachy died Feb. 25 at his Topeka home. He was 72.

Among his many contributions was helping start the Topeka Center for Peace and Justice in 1991, an organization for which he served as executive director for 20 years.

Ken Cott, 78, the co-founder of the Topeka Center for Peace and Justice, said Beachy was vital in helping the organization get off the ground.

“We worked with people in Manhattan who already had the Manhattan Center for Peace and Justice, which still exists,” Cott said earlier this week. “Bill was instrumental in that because of his organizational skills.”

Cott, who served as chairman of the Washburn University history department, said once the Topeka Center for Peace and Justice was formed, Beachy became its first executive director “and built it and helped it become, I think, a significant force in the community. And it remains so to this day.”

Cott said he and Beachy became good friends through the years of working together on peace and justice issues in the Topeka area.

Thanksgivings often would find Beachy joining Cott and his wife Marion for dinner, along with a host of other friends.

“Bill was a sweet man and a good friend,” Cott said, “and we had some great times together, not only in this peace and justice work, but just in our personal relationship.”

Beachy was born in Hutchinson and spent two years with the Mennonite Voluntary Service in Kansas City.

He spoke often of his heritage in the Amish and Mennonite communities of Yoder, a town in central Kansas.

“He always talked about Yoder,” Cott said, “and its importance to his growing up and becoming the kind of peace and justice guy that he was.”

Beachy retired from the Topeka Center for Peace and Justice in February 2011.

The Topeka Center for Peace and Justice was located for a number of years at the Central Congregational United Church of Christ, when it was located at 1248 S.W. Buchanan.

The Topeka Center for Peace and Justice is now located at 2914 S.W. MacVicar Ave.

The Rev. Jim McCollough took Beachy’s place as the executive director of the Topeka Center for Peace and Justice, serving in that capacity from 2011 to 2020.

McCollough, the former senior minister at First Christian Church-Disciples of Christ in Topeka, remembered Beachy not only for his passion for seeking equality and justice on behalf of all people but also for his sense of humor.

Glenda DuBoise, the current executive director of the Topeka Center for Peace and Justice, said many of the programs and initiatives Beachy began are still going strong.

She mentioned Beachy helped start the Community Celebration of the Birthday of Martin Luther King Jr., the annual summer Peace Camp for youngsters and the Mainstream Voices of Faith group for local clergy, along with other human rights advocacy efforts.

“Bill was very, very interested in bringing people together,” DuBoise said. “He did it in a way that made you really want to become involved. All the things that he did for the common cause, it was all centered around building community and building up each other, and building voices from the grassroots up.”

DuBoise said she and others affiliated with the Topeka Center for Peace and Justice remain committed to continuing the work that Beachy started.

She said today’s social climate makes the work more important than ever.

“This work is very important now,” she said, “because in the current environment that we’re in, where we have challenges that we’re facing as far as racial and social justice, economic equity -- all of those issues are before us.

“It is very important for organizations such as ours to really speak up and become voices for the community and really engage the community for change -- that change that will not separate the community, but really, change that unites the community and builds on better relationships.”

In addition to his work with the Topeka Center for Peace and Justice, Beachy previously served as a past executive director of the Kansas Democratic Party, managing John Carlin’s campaign for governor, and running former Congressman Dan Glickman’s Washington, D.C., office for six years.

He also served as the chairman of Topeka’s Human Relations Commission and was a member of the executive committee of the Topeka Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

According to his obituary, Beachy was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Topeka.

He is survived by two brothers, Dan Beachy and Joe Beachy; and a sister, Susan Beachy; along with eight nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at a later date.

