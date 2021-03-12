All skilled-nursing facilities vaccinated; all school staff now have first shot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly opened her bi-weekly call with Kansas legislators and local leaders by saying that the state is controlling the speed of the COVID-19 virus in our state.

According to Kelly, more than 9% of Kansas residents are fully immunized against COVID-19. She says more than 17% of residents have received their first dose. The governor says she’s encouraged by the fact that the number of cases has decreased by 52%, and the number of deaths has decreased by 62%.

Dr. Lee Norman of KDHE told those on the call that all skilled-nursing facilities in the state have now been fully vaccinated--both residents and workers. He also told those on the call that all school staff across Kansas have now had the opportunity to get their first dose. The KDHE Secretary says he’s encouraged that there have been no new COVID-related deaths over the past 2 days.

Dr. Norman also talked about the low number of influenza cases this year--attributing that fact to the pandemic precaution measures of wearing masks and social-distancing. He said there have only been a “handful of hospitalized cases”.

Meanwhile, Gen. David Weishaar, the adjutant general of the Kansas National Guard noted that it has been exactly 365 days (one year) since a state of disaster declaration was made by Governor Laura Kelly. He said that the emergency operations center has been up and running since that time. They continue to provide support to counties needing lab supplies, PPE, and more recently medical support to give vaccines. A few teams of guardsmen from the Army and Air Guards are assisting with a mass vaccination clinic in Sedgwick County into the weekend. Guardsmen have helped to administer some 8,500 vaccinations.

This past week the Guard assisted the Kansas Fire Marshals Office and Kansas Forest Service with wildfires in the state. The Guard provided 5 Blackhawk helicopters to drop water on the flames. Gen. Weishaar says the emergency operations center is preparing for possible winter weather and flooding in the state this weekend and is also getting ready for severe storm season this Spring.

