268 victims of crime receive support

(AP Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 268 victims of crime were compensated for the month of March.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board awarded financial assistance to 268 victims of violent crime during its March meeting.

According to Schmidt, awards were made in 155 new cases and additional awards were paid in 113 previously submitted cases. He said the awards totaled $262,450.51.

AG Schmidt said the Division of Crime Victims Compensation in the Attorney Generals Office administers the program, which was established in 1978 to help victims of violent crime pay for unexpected expenses like medical treatment, mental health counseling, lost wages, dependent support and funeral expenses.

According to Schmidt, the Board decides eligible claims for payment and how much money will be given to each claimant. He said awards are limited to a maximum amount of $25,000 with limitations of $5,000 for funeral expenses, $5,000 for outpatient mental health counseling, $10,000 for inpatient mental health treatment and $1,500 for grief counseling for family survivors of homicide victims.

Schmidt said part of assessed court costs and fines, inmate wages, parole fees and restitution paid by convicted offenders provides funding for the program.

