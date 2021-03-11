Advertisement

WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The White House says the $1,400 direct payments for most Americans funded by the American Rescue Plan will start showing up in bank accounts as early as this weekend.

Press secretary Jen Psaki says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says payments will continue throughout the next several weeks.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in the Oval Office on Thursday.

Besides the $1,400 direct payments to individuals, the plan includes money to help distribute coronavirus vaccines, provide relief to homeowners and renters, help reopen schools, provide aid to state and local governments, and an expansion of the child tax credit, among other features.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from the Topeka Fire Department helped rescue a worker who was injured in a fall early...
Topeka fire crews help rescue worker injured in fall at Reser’s plant
KU AD Jeff Long no longer at Kansas
April Rivera was arrested after a traffic stop on Tuesday evening.
Traffic stop yields arrest of Topeka woman
Grassfire near Lasita Road and Fairview Church Road west of Leonardville Kansas
Residents were evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to large fire near Leonardville
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
KDHE issues guidance for vaccinated Kansans

Latest News

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis officer, faces trial for the death of George Floyd in 2020.
Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death
Big Red One works to increase vaccination rates
Biden faces border crisis amid surge
Biden faces border crisis amid surge
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, diners exit a restaurant with open notices scrawled...
States drawing up big wish lists for the COVID relief money
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
Biden signs $1.9 trillion relief bill before speech to nation