Wednesday’s Child - Raymond

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been said “A good laugh is sunshine in the house.” Tonight, meet a funny young man who’d make any adoptive home a lot brighter.

His name is Raymond and he’s 14 years old. Raymond loves to laugh at funny videos, jokes and shows. People who know him say they love his energy and willingness to help people.

His favorite classes in school are social studies and language arts – plus he loves to write! After school, he stays busy playing basketball, soccer and video games. Raymond also likes listening to music and wants to take music lessons soon.

His future may hold a career in law enforcement, the military, game designing or a job where he can help kids. For now, he’s focusing on adoption.

Raymond needs a forever family with clear and reasonable expectations, who sticks to consistent rules. A family who’s patient and provides a calm environment would fit him the best!

If you’d like more information on Raymond, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

