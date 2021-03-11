Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Raymond

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been said “A good laugh is sunshine in the house.” Tonight, meet a funny young man who’d make any adoptive home a lot brighter.

His name is Raymond and he’s 14 years old. Raymond loves to laugh at funny videos, jokes and shows. People who know him say they love his energy and willingness to help people.

His favorite classes in school are social studies and language arts – plus he loves to write! After school, he stays busy playing basketball, soccer and video games. Raymond also likes listening to music and wants to take music lessons soon.

His future may hold a career in law enforcement, the military, game designing or a job where he can help kids. For now, he’s focusing on adoption.

Raymond needs a forever family with clear and reasonable expectations, who sticks to consistent rules. A family who’s patient and provides a calm environment would fit him the best!

If you’d like more information on Raymond, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from the Topeka Fire Department helped rescue a worker who was injured in a fall early...
Topeka fire crews help rescue worker injured in fall at Reser’s plant
Grassfire near Lasita Road and Fairview Church Road west of Leonardville Kansas
Residents were evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to large fire near Leonardville
A house fire broke out on 17th and Washburn, TFD is asking residents to avoid the area.
TFD asks residents to avoid 17th and Washburn
Riley County police are investigating a fatality crash that occurred late Monday near Kansas...
Man, 37, killed in single-vehicle crash late Monday in Manhattan
Kansas to move to next vaccination phase in 4 weeks or less

Latest News

Exec. Dir. Susan Harris of JAAA helping Kansans fill out the COVID-19 vaccine interest survey...
Hillcrest Community Center hosts vaccine interest survey pop-up event
Jobs continue to look for Kansans trying to work. (Mar. 5, 2021)
Job openings available still despite unemployment woes
Jesus, 15, is looking for a forever family.
Wednesday’s Child - Jesus
Wednesday's Child - Jesus
Wednesday's Child - Jesus