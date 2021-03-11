Advertisement

WCF reports second inmate death connected to COVID-19

Winfield Correctional Facility
Winfield Correctional Facility(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Winfield Correctional Facility has reported its second death of an inmate due to COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says a Winfield Correctional Facility inmate died on Tuesday, March 9, and had tested positive for COVID-19. It said this is the second COVID-19 related death at WCF and the 21st for KDOC.

According to KDOC, the inmate tested positive for the virus on Feb. 3 and was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 13. It said the inmate was a 57-year-old male that was serving a 130-month sentence for possession of drugs and paraphernalia as well as the distribution of drugs. It said he had been imprisoned since 2018.

For more information regarding COVID-19 and KDOC, click here.

