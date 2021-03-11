Thursday forecast: Much cooler than yesterday, nicest day until next week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs today will be about 20° colder than yesterday and will end up being our coolest day since March 5th. It’ll also end up being our nicest day until at least the middle part of next week, factoring in it’ll be dry, we’ll get a break from the strong winds we’ve had recently and it’ll be mostly sunny skies.

Enjoy the sun today because there won’t be much of it between tomorrow and early next week because we’ll be getting much needed rainfall. Latest models are still indicating at least 1.5″ for all of northeast KS by Monday night with some isolated spots possibly getting up to 3-4″. This will certainly help the fire danger threat we’ve had recently. As of now the threat for t-storms is low but not impossible. Highest chance for t-storms will be south of I-70 where the threat for strong to severe storms remain in southern Kansas. Flooding is a concern for areas south of I-70 so a flood watch is in effect for tomorrow and Saturday (may get extended and/or upgraded to a warning by Sunday).

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds N/NE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Can’t completely rule out rain south of I-70 after 5am. Lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds E 10-20 mph.

The rain continues this weekend with the heaviest rain still expected to be late Saturday into at least Sunday morning. Did increase temperatures in the 8 day compared to yesterday and based on the computer models that still isn’t enough but I’m forecasting based on the fact rain will limit warming and keeping it cooler.

As for next week, the rain continues into Monday and Monday night with uncertainty for the rest of the week. There is indication by one of the long range models a storm system will produce more rain Wednesday night into Thursday but will keep it dry for now.

Taking Action:

Enjoy today, last dry day for a while.

Rain is likely Friday through Monday: Won’t rain the entire time but there won’t be many breaks of completely dry conditions. It may just be lighter rain in between the moderate to heavy rain.

Flooding will be the highest threat with all other hazards low including the threat for lightning. Remember this is a ‘Flood Watch’ NOT a ‘Flash Flood Watch’. The reason it’s a flood watch because is because it’ll be a more gradual increase in the water levels rather than a much faster increase if it were a flash flood watch. In this case, it’ll be near rivers/creeks that need to be monitored more specifically for the flooding to occur.



Stay weather aware (WIBW)

