Stormont Vail vaccinates over 34,500 Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail has vaccinated over 34,500 Kansans for COVID-19.

Stormont Vail Health says as of March 11, it has administered 34,566 COVID-19 vaccinations. It said it currently has 13 inpatients that have tested positive for COVID-19. It said the percentage of patients testing positive for the virus at its facilities is 4.7%.

According to the health network, its Vaccine Center at the Stormont Vail Events Center will be closed on Thursday, but it is taking vaccination appointments for Friday, Monday and Tuesday for residents 65 and older and assigned groups of high-contact critical workers. It said the Shawnee Co. Health Department has announced that the county will move to Phase 2B on Thursday.

Stormont Vail said anyone approved for Phase 1, 2A and 2B of the vaccination under the Kansas Vaccination Plan can schedule a vaccine. It said it now has another option for eligible residents to schedule a vaccine appointment, a new COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Assistant will walk patients through an online scheduling process. It said patients 65 and older with a MyChart account will get an email that will invite them to schedule a vaccine appointment. It said patients with previous encounters with it or Cotton O’Neil Clinics that do not have MyChart can request an activation code to set one up. It said those with no previous interaction with it or its clinics looking to open an account should call 785-270-0644.

Stormont Vail said it is asking residents to continue to wear masks, social distance, wash hands and avoid crowds, as well as get a vaccination when they have the option.

To request an activation code for a MyChart account, click here.

To visit the Stormont Vail COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Assistant, click here.

