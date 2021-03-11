Advertisement

Simmons Foods in Emporia to host vaccine clinic for team members

Employees of Simmons Foods line up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at its clinic.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Simmons Foods will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for its team members.

Simmons Foods says it is offering COIVD-19 vaccinations to hundreds of its team members in Emporia on Thursday. It said the clinic will be conducted by the Simmons Care Clinic team.

“As a pet food manufacturer, this is our first opportunity to have access to vaccines for our team members in Emporia, Kansas. We appreciate health officials’ efforts to protect all Kansans and we are grateful the people working to keep the pet food supply strong throughout the pandemic have the chance to receive the vaccine,” said Russell Tooley, Chief Administrative Officer.

“At Simmons, we’re in the unique position of having our own dedicated network of Care Clinics to provide premium health care for our team members and their families,” Tooley continued. “Our staff members have been working diligently to prepare for vaccines to become available, including informing and educating team members. This allows us to move quickly to administer them to our team members.”

“This is an opportunity for Simmons and our team members to take responsibility for keeping each other, our families and communities safe by getting vaccinated,” added Tooley.

Simmons Foods said the vaccinations will give another layer of protection to the many health and safety measures it has already put in place, including masks, barriers, social distancing, enhanced cleaning, health screenings and more.

