Shawnee Co. Fire District extends burn ban through Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Fire District Four has extended its district-wide burn ban through Friday, March 12.

Shawnee County Fire District Four says in a Facebook post that it has extended its district-wide burn ban through Friday at 6 p.m. It said forecasts call for much-needed rain on Friday that will continue throughout the weekend.

SCFD #4 is asking residents to be patient and not burn anything until the county sees precipitation.

