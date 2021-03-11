Shawnee Co. Fire District extends burn ban through Friday
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Fire District Four has extended its district-wide burn ban through Friday, March 12.
Shawnee County Fire District Four says in a Facebook post that it has extended its district-wide burn ban through Friday at 6 p.m. It said forecasts call for much-needed rain on Friday that will continue throughout the weekend.
SCFD #4 is asking residents to be patient and not burn anything until the county sees precipitation.
