Shawnee Co. Fire District extends burn ban through Friday

(KBTX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Fire District Four has extended its district-wide burn ban through Friday, March 12.

Shawnee County Fire District Four says in a Facebook post that it has extended its district-wide burn ban through Friday at 6 p.m. It said forecasts call for much-needed rain on Friday that will continue throughout the weekend.

SCFD #4 is continuing and extending our district wide Burn Ban through Friday at 6 PM, with the forecast of much needed...

Posted by Shawnee County Fire District 4 on Thursday, March 11, 2021

SCFD #4 is asking residents to be patient and not burn anything until the county sees precipitation.

