Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Jensen Heideman

Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Hayden’s Jensen Heideman.

Heideman is a multi-sport athlete for the Wildcats; she has played four years of volleyball and golf, and three of basketball.

She was part of Hayden’s state champion volleyball team and is a three-time state golf medalist. She also earned All-City honors in golf twice.

Heideman maintains a 3.94 GPA. She is a House Leader and Student Ambassador, is on the Superior Honor Roll, and takes part in National Honor Society.

Up next, Heideman plans to study nursing at Kansas State.

