Advertisement

Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims

FILE - In this Monday, March 12, 2018 file photo, from left, Britain's Prince William, Kate the...
FILE - In this Monday, March 12, 2018 file photo, from left, Britain's Prince William, Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry arrive for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.(Paul Grover/Pool Photo via AP, FIle)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Prince William on Thursday defended Britain’s royal family against accusations of racism made by his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan, saying the royals are “very much not a racist family.”

In comments made during a visit to an east London school, William became the first royal to directly address the explosive interview broadcast Sunday in the U.S. that his brother and the Duchess of Sussex gave to Oprah Winfrey.

Buckingham Palace’s sought to respond to Harry and Meghan’s allegations of racism and mistreatment in a 61-word statement, but it has failed to quell the controversy.

William, second in line to the throne after his father Prince Charles, says he hadn’t yet spoken to Harry in the aftermath of the interview, “but I will do.’'

Harry and Meghan’s comments have rocked the royal family — and touched off conversations around the world about racism, mental health and even the relationship between Britain and its former colonies.

Those tensions have only built as the public waited to see how the royal family would respond.

Meghan, who is biracial, said in the interview she was so isolated and miserable as a working member of the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. She also said Harry told her there were “concerns and conversations” by a royal family member about the color of her baby’s skin when she was pregnant with their son, Archie.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from the Topeka Fire Department helped rescue a worker who was injured in a fall early...
Topeka fire crews help rescue worker injured in fall at Reser’s plant
KU AD Jeff Long no longer at Kansas
Grassfire near Lasita Road and Fairview Church Road west of Leonardville Kansas
Residents were evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to large fire near Leonardville
April Rivera was arrested after a traffic stop on Tuesday evening.
Traffic stop yields arrest of Topeka woman
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
KDHE issues guidance for vaccinated Kansans

Latest News

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis officer, faces trial for the death of George Floyd in 2020.
Jury selection resumes as Chauvin faces possible new charge
Tuskegee, Ala., was where the first Black aviators with the Army Air Corps trained.
1 of 3 surviving Tuskegee Airmen in Arizona dies at 95
13 News This Morning At 6AM
The pilot of a small airplane escaped serious injury in a crash landing early Wednesday near...
Plane makes crash landing Wednesday near Colby airport in western Kansas