Man arrested in connection with cruelty to animals after police say he poured detergent into fish tank

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with cruelty to animals and other offenses after Riley County police say he poured detergent into another person’s fish tank, killing fish and coral that were in the tank.

The incident was reported around 8:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of S. 61st Avenue in Manhattan.

According to Riley County police, Taylor Morris, 29, was arrested in connection with criminal damage to property, theft, and cruelty to animals after he allegedly put detergent in a fish tank, resulting in the death of all coral and fish contained in the tank.

Morris also was alleged to have stolen miscellaneous items.

The estimated total loss associated with the case is approximately $3,788.

Officers listed a 39-year-old man as the victim.

Morris was booked into the Riley County Jail, where he was being held on a $6,000 bond.

