KVC awards funds to Kansas organizations to support volunteerism

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Volunteer Commission has been providing funds to support Kansas volunteerism.

The Kansas Volunteer Commission says it has been awarded $120,000 to eight Kansas volunteer and mentor organizations through the 2021 Volunteer Generation Fund grant competition.

According to KVC, each organization will get $15,000 for one year. It said the grants will increase the infrastructure capacity of volunteer and mentoring organizations as they work with volunteers to improve Kansas communities.

KVC said it received the VGF grant from AmeriCorps, which is the federal agency that oversees the nation’s volunteer initiatives. It said AmeriCorps awarded 22 grants to state service commissions, including the KVC, which totals over $6 million.

According to KVC, the 2021 Volunteer Generation Fund Grant recipients are as follows:

Douglas County CASA Inc. – Serving Douglas County.

Flint Hills Volunteer Center – Serving Geary, Pottawatomie and Riley counties.

Heart of a Champion/One Heart Project – Serving Northeast Kansas.

Kansas Humane Society – Serving Sedgwick County and supporting shelters statewide.

Peace Connections Inc. – Serving Harvey County.

Rosedale Development Association – Serving Wyandotte County.

United Way of Douglas County – Serving Douglas County.

United Way of Franklin County Association – Serving Anderson and Franklin counties.

KVC said the success of former grant recipients will create a model for the new subgrantees to follow. It said in 2019, it awarded almost $100,000 in funds to six Kansas volunteer organizations. It said the 2019 Volunteer Generation Fund Grant recipients were Barton County College Volunteers in Action, Flint Hills Volunteer Center, Kansas Humane Society, Sunflower CASA Project Inc., United Way of Franklin County Association and Wichita Habitat for Humanity.

According to KVC, the goal of the grant was to increase the infrastructure and expand the capacity of volunteer organizations to recruit and manage skilled volunteers. It said together, the programs engaged 5,773 volunteers that leveraged 45,860 volunteer hours. It said according to the Independent Sector, a volunteer hour is currently valued at a little over $27. Therefore, it said volunteers leveraged through the grant provided over $1.2 million in service in Kansas between Oct. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2020.

KVC said the unique model of VGF means that grants announced will leverage more public and private funds, which will further increase the return on the federal investment. It said it anticipates the 2021 grants to leverage an additional $120,000.

“The Kansas Volunteer Commission is proud to support the VGF recipients with funding, training and technical assistance that has been proven to increase capacity,” said Jessica Noble, Kansas Volunteer Commission executive director.

