KU researchers trace possible new pathway for HIV vaccine development

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Researchers at the University of Kansas are exploring a new pathway to develop HIV-1 vaccines.

The University of Kansas says circulating HIV-1 viruses mutate into diverse variants that create challenges for scientists that develop vaccines to protect people from HIV and AIDS.

“AIDS vaccine development has been a decades-long challenge partly because our immune systems have difficulty recognizing all the diverse variants of the rapidly mutating HIV virus, which is the cause of AIDS,” said Brandon DeKosky, assistant professor of pharmaceutical chemistry and chemical & petroleum engineering at the University of Kansas.

Since 2016, KU said great strides have been made in finding better vaccine methods to protect against different variants of HIV-1. It said an important step was when scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease’s Vaccine Research Center discovered an antibody called vFP16.02 which was stimulated by a vaccine and had the potential to effectively fight HIV-1.

According to the University, to further understand the promise of vFP16.02-like immune responses as the base for a future vaccine against HIV-1, the team at the NIH and NIAID Vaccine Research Center partnered with the Immune Engineering laboratory at the KU School of Pharmacy, where scientists in DeKosky’s lab set out to understand how the same antibody-based approaches cold be even more powerful in the fight against HIV antigens.

KU said the findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science show several important mechanistic features about immune protection, which include the binding strength of the antibody directly related to its ability to neutralize the virus.

According to KU, co-lead author Bharat Madan is a postdoctoral researcher in the DeKosky lab and led the work.

“We wanted to see whether we could further increase the potency and neutralization breadth of this antibody,” Madan said. “That means you could give a lower amount of antibody to someone as a prophylaxis, and it’s going to produce a much better and broader immune response. There are various clades of HIV viruses —now I think you must be hearing about various versions of SARS-CoV-2 like the U.K. variant and the South African variant — likewise, HIV also is quite diverse.”

Madan and peers used high-throughput screening platforms based on yeast cells to display antibody variant proteins and advanced cell sorting and next-generation DNA sequencing to explore a vast library of possible alterations to the vFP16.02 antibody. It said they analyzed antibodies’ response against different strains of HIV and determined the genetic, structural and functional features to see how fit the antibody was.

“In this study, Bharat and colleagues made artificial pathways of anti-HIV-1 immune responses to identify what does and does not work for achieving better protection against HIV-1,” DeKosky said. “The results were a bit surprising and showed that the pathway to effective HIV-1 protection might be much shorter than we previously thought.”

KU said the research focused on improving structural and biophysical features in the antibodies that bind to the HIV fusion peptide which is known to be a vulnerable site on HIV.

“There are certain regions on this antibody which are more prone to accept the mutation that can enhance the binding affinity towards the fusion peptide,” Madan said. “We found a variant or a mutation — kind of a cluster towards the bottom portion of the antibody we call the framework region — that can enhance binding strength, and that correlates not towards a particular variant, but to more diverse HIV strains as well.”

According to the University, the most effective variants in the library of mutants boosted the ability of vFP16.02 to recognize and bind to both soluble fusion peptides and the full HIV-1 envelope protein that is involved in the viral entry of host cells. It said the antibody variants had mutations concentrated in antibody framework regions and achieved up to 37% neutralization compared to the 28% of the unmodified vFP16.02 antibody.

KU said while the work will not immediately result in the development of a vaccine, it could point toward future vaccines that would protect against a variety of HIV-1 varients.

“The study does a deep dive into the mechanisms of how the immune system specifically recognizes HIV-1 in ways that lead to protective benefits,” Dekosky said. “It reveals some of the key insights in how to best target HIV-1 proteins in the next generation of vaccine designs.”

According to KU, its team worked with collages and partners including Baoshan Zhang, Peter Kwong and Nicole Doria-Rose at the Vaccine Research Center and Lawrence Shapiro at Columbia University.

KU said the researchers say they are now working to explore the same immune pathway features in different settings to see how they can best push the immune system toward HIV-1 immune protection.

