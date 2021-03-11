KDADS, Family Service & Guidance Center work together to give crisis treatment to families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDADS and the Family Service & Guidance Center have teamed up to provide crisis treatment to families.

Governor Laura Kelly says the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services’ Behavioral Health Services Commission has come together with the Family Service & Guidance Center of Topeka, Inc. to provide immediate crisis services to families and youth with emergency mental health issues.

“We are always looking to engage community partners and provide families a more stable, long-term solution to mental health and substance use treatment,” Secretary Howard said. “This agreement raises the bar and allows us to move forward with the goal of providing immediate access to care in a safe, therapeutic environment and we believe our work with Family Service & Guidance Center is significant in reaching the program goals and outcomes we have set.”

According to Gov. Kelly, KDADS has awarded FSGC $312,500 over 15 months with potential for yearly funding extensions using funds from Lottery Vending Machine revenue. She said FSGC will use the money to address three needs as outlined in its agreement with KDADS. She said those needs are as follows:

Expansion of the capacity of FSGC’s Crisis Recovery Program for the stabilization of youth and families throughout Kansas for children aged 5 - 17, in a therapeutic environment setting, that require an immediate or intermediate episode of care for a maximum of 28 days for the resolution of psychological and substance use symptoms and impairment or until the family rupture involving the child can be re-stabilized.

Creation of a program that is strategically designed for vulnerable populations that incorporate a flexible and safe design scheme that will allow for the ability to scale the program and operations in an effective and cost-efficient way.

Recruitment and retainment of a workforce that is cross-trained to treat children and families that could seek its services for a variety of crisis situations which include substance use disorders.

Gov. Kelly said the specific counties served through the grant include Shawnee, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Lyon, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley and Wabaunsee. She said the agreement also gives services to youth from other counties when needed, so no exceptions to service will be made based only on location.

According to Gov. Kelly, KDADS and DCF know that the need for these crisis services to prevent and mitigate family disruption and the placement of children and youth into residential treatment facilities or foster care because of a behavioral health crisis.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to implement a program we feel will be effective in reducing the demand for admission of children and youth to private psychiatric hospitals or PRTFs by addressing the need for crisis stabilization in this population.” Commissioner Andy Brown said. “Combined with DCF’s initiative for Mobile Crisis Response services, we are expecting positive results for many youths. This program offers a real opportunity to demonstrate a regional solution that broadens the system of care and creates new access points for families in need of help.”

“Our mission at FSGC is to provide high-quality behavioral health services to children and families, and we are deeply appreciative of the support from KDADS so we can further our mission,” said Brenda Mills, CEO of Family Service & Guidance Center. “The number of children struggling with mental health and substance use disorders is alarming, and it continues to grow. Expanding our crisis program will help meet this challenge by allowing us to implement a more comprehensive program tailored to meet these pressing needs.”

